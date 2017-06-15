NFF mourns Lizzy Onyewenwa

The Nigeria Football Federation has expressed deep shock and grief following the

demise of former NFF Head of Women’s Football, Mrs Lizzy Onyewenwa, who passed away today.

“This is a big shock to us all,” NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi said

on Thursday afternoon. “The news hit us like a thunderbolt because most of us

didn’t even know she was ill.

“It is a very sad day. Mrs Onyewenwa was a pillar of strength in the

administration of women’s football in Nigeria from the early stages. The role she

played in the development of the game will never be forgotten,” Sanusi said.

Onyewenwa, a deputy director in the department of Planning, Monitoring and

Information (PMI) in the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports, died in the early

hours of Thursday at the National Hospital, Abuja.

She headed the NFF Women’s Football Unit in the early days of the game’s birth

and worked tirelessly to guarantee a solid foundation for the Women National

Teams and the Women’s League.

“Our prayer is for Almighty God to forgive her sins and grant her eternal rest,

and also give those she has left behind and the Management and Staff of the

Federal Ministry of Youth and Staff the fortitude to bear the big loss.” Sanusi

added.

