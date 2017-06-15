‘NFF Must Learn Lessons From Eagles’ Defeat To Bafana’ – Leadership Newspapers
|
Leadership Newspapers
|
'NFF Must Learn Lessons From Eagles' Defeat To Bafana'
Leadership Newspapers
Nigerian international and Fulham forward, Sone Aluko has urged the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to learn lessons and move on from Super Eagles' stunning defeat to South Africa last weekend in Uyo, saying there are lots of improvements to be made.
