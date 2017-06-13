NFF orders Rohr to bring back experienced players to Super Eagles squad – Daily Post Nigeria

Pages Navigation Menu

NFF orders Rohr to bring back experienced players to Super Eagles squad

NFF orders Rohr to bring back experienced players to Super Eagles squad
Following the 2-0 loss to South Africa last Saturday, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has told head coach, Gernot Rohr, to bring back experienced heads into the squad. Rohr is a fan of younger players, as he seeks to build a team for the future.
