Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NFF, Super Eagles, Nigerians Remember Late Coach Stephen Keshi

Posted on Jun 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

It’s one year already since ‘The Big Boss’ Stephen Keshi, former head coach of Super Eagles died of cardiac arrest in Benin. The football world and the entire nation, including the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and the national football team Super Eagles has taken to their social media platforms to remember the great coach who was also an […]

The post NFF, Super Eagles, Nigerians Remember Late Coach Stephen Keshi appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.