Ngige to MASSOB: I’m practicing what Ojukwu taught Ndigbo

MINISTER of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige at the weekend declared that contrary to the claims of the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, he has been practicing what the late leader of Ndigbo, Dim odumegwu Ojukwu taught him on issues affecting the welfare and development of Igbos and […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

