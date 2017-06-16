NGO to train 600 victims of Boko Haram

WORRIED by the plight of victims of insurgents in northern-eastern Nigeria, a missionary vocational training centre, the Augustinian Vocational and Technical Institute has set up a vocational training centre in Maduguri, Borno State capital, to rehabilitate 600 victims of Boko Haram with skills acquisitions. Briefing journalists in Jos, Plateau State, yesterday, the institute’s programme coordinator, […]

