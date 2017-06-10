NGO urges parents in IDPs camps to enroll children in school

A Non-Governmental Organisation, Out of School Children Initiative in Nigeria (OSCIN), has appealed to parents in the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps to return their children to school to secure their future.

Mrs Patience Uhunamure, Founder of the NGO, made the appeal during an official handover of school materials and food items to IDPs camp in New Kuchingoro in Abuja on Saturday.

Uhunamure said the objective of the initiative was to enroll children that were not in school and to encourage parents to take the education of their wards serious.

She urged the children to take the likes of former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan as their role model.

She told the children to avoid anything that would limit them from becoming great leaders of the country.

“All of you can become the president of Nigeria in future. The fact that you don’t have a parent or you are from a poor background should not limit you.

“Most of you have left your abode to take refuge here but this should not prevent you from having access to good and quality education.

“Our primary objective is to enroll most of you back in school because we have seen the needs for a good education and to also tell the parents to enrol their wards in school because of the importance of education,” she said.

She also called on well meaning Nigerians, who know the importance of education to come to the aid of the children.

Mr Wale Elekolusi, National Coordinator of the organisation, said education had a way of mitigating most of the challenges faced in life.

Elekolusi said the knowledge attained through education could help open a lot of opportunities in career growth and national development.

He called on the children to take advantage of the opportunity opened to them through the wide range of educational materials at their disposal.

Mr Emmanuel Kenneth, a teacher called on the Federal Government to take proactive measure that would return out of school children back to school.

Kenneth said the measure would change the mindset of the internally displayed children, who had been traumatised by their situation.

Alhaji Usman Adamu, vice-chairman of the IDPs camp thanked the group for their support and called for more support from the government.

Miss Rosemary James, a class four pupil, who received awards as the best performing pupil in the IDPs camp, commended the group and promised to engage herself through thorough reading to make the world proud.

Newsmen report that OSCIN was founded in 2014.

The post NGO urges parents in IDPs camps to enroll children in school appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

