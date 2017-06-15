N’Golo Kante: I Rejected Paris Saint-Germain Before Joining Chelsea

N’Golo Kante has revealed that he turned down an approach from Paris Saint-Germain before joining Chelsea from Leicester City last summer.

Kante was instrumental in helping the Foxes to become the most unlikely Premier League champions in history during the 2015-16 campaign before moving to Stamford Bridge and lifting a second consecutive league title last season.

The 26-year-old’s performances in the 2016-17 season saw him named the PFA Player and FWA Footballer of the Year, but it could have been different had he instead moved back to France with PSG.

“It is true that the PSG were there like the other clubs after my beautiful season in Leicester,” he told Le Parisien.

“But I chose Chelsea after talking with the coach and the sporting director. And I do not regret it. In addition, I like the league and the style of play in England.”

