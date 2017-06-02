Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NHRC advises clubs on sanctity of contracts

Posted on Jun 2, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

NATIONAL Human Rights Commission NHRC has expressed its willingness to partner Akwa United Football Club in sensitizing players of the club on their rights as professional footballers. The Akwa Ibom state Coordinator of the Commission Mr. Tony Iji made this known when he led top staff of the Commission on a courtesy visit to the […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.