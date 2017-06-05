Nicki Minaj Acknowledges Wizkid Likes His Photo Too IG | Photo – Information Nigeria
|
Information Nigeria
|
Nicki Minaj Acknowledges Wizkid Likes His Photo Too IG | Photo
Information Nigeria
Last week We reported that Wizkid dropped a 'Love-you' comment on American female busty rapper, Nicki Minaj's page and liked her photo, proving that the weighty crush he has on her was intact. Nicki Minaj posted a sexy photo of her on Instagram and …
Nas: Why He's Desperate For Nicki Minaj Affection After Meek Mill Split
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!