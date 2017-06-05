Nicki Minaj Acknowledges Wizkid Likes His Photo Too IG | Photo

Last week We reported that Wizkid dropped a ‘Love-you’ comment on American female busty rapper, Nicki Minaj’s page and liked her photo, proving that the weighty crush he has on her was intact. Nicki Minaj posted a sexy photo of her on Instagram and just after, Wizkid liked the picture and dropped a comment with …

The post Nicki Minaj Acknowledges Wizkid Likes His Photo Too IG | Photo appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

