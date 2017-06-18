Niger Delta: Group Commend Amnesty Boss, Paul Boroh Over Transparency, Performance

By Osa Okhomina,Yenagoa

A coalition of Bayelsa based Politicians and Civil Advocacy groups involved in peace advocacy in the Niger Delta, the Patriotic Niger Deltans for Good Governance yesterday commended the Chairman of the Presidential Amnesty Implementation (PAP) Brig. Gen. Paul Boroh (rtd) over transparency and performance, saying he has exceeded the expectations of the people of the Niger Delta.

According to the group, though the records of achievements and successes recorded under the Paul Boroh led Amnesty office is a direct gain from the trust and confidence reposed in him by President Muhammadu Buhari, the two years in office of Paul Boroh has led to judicious and transparent use of fund and peace in the region.

The group, the Patriotic Niger Delta for Good Governance, in a statement issued in Yenagoa and signed by its President, Adomba Angbare and Secretary, Beke Apere noted that the confidence shown by the President, Muhammadu Buhari in the capability and performance of the Amnesty Office in Paul Boroh is as a result of loyalty and result recorded in the last two years.

According to the group,” we have observed with gladness that the President, Muhammadu Buhari and the Vice President,Yemi Osibanjo have shown love towards the Niger Delta region by ensuring that those in charge of the Amnesty Implementation committee led by Brig. Gen. Paul Boroh are allowed to focus on the administration’s policy of peace and development in the region.”

“We also observed that under the PMB, the issues of incessant protest by ex-militants along the East-West road have become a thing of the past. Instead there is robust understanding by the people of the region on the open and transparent style of leadership. It is no longer business as usual. We want to thank the PMB for his choice of appointment of Boroh and the decision to stick to Boroh makes the Amnesty office to be in a safe hand.”

“Having confidence in our son, Brig. Gen. Paul Boroh , who has shown capacity and confidence in handling the Amnesty office. He has also shown transparency in Governance.”

The post Niger Delta: Group Commend Amnesty Boss, Paul Boroh Over Transparency, Performance appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

