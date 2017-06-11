Niger Delta Group Condemn North Youths On Quit Order To S/E

By Patrick Ochoga, Benin City

Niger Delta group, Niger Delta Equity Forum (NDEF), yesterday condemned the recent hate speech by some youth groups in Northern Nigeria giving a deadline for Nigerians from Eastern Nigeria to relocate from the North on or before October 1st.

A statement issued by the Coordinator of the group, Ejoor Mukoro and made available to journalists in Benin City yesterday also tasked the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to be mindful of the kind of characters it uses in its anti-corruption activities.

“The Niger Delta Equity forum condemn in strong terms, the ultimatum given by some faceless Northern group, that the people of south eastern extraction should leave the Northern part of Nigeria. Niger Delta believes that this is unnecessary, uncalled for, divisive and a veritable fertile ground for the dismemberment of the Country, with associated death of some of the best of us.

“The Forum believes the problem of Nigeria is not Biafra, and it is not the Nigeria entity, the North, South, East or West. Our problem is the inequitable distribution of wealth and resources. Our national problem is a high corruption index which is evidently manifested in a highly profligate National Assembly, who will hang on to office and share our collective patrimony, even with corruption charges hanging on their neck.

“The Forum commends the effort of El Rufai, the governor of Kaduna who has asked that the perpetrators, should be arrested. The Forum also commend the Northern Governors Forum and other highly placed well meaning Nigerians ,who have condemned this hate and divisive speech. We implore the police and other law enforcement agencies not to relent in their duty of quenching all such inciting statements. The police should not wait for a state governor to mandate them before carrying out their duty. Corruption should be fought on all fronts.

“The EFCC should be above board and come to equity with clean hands. They should discontinue the use of people with corrupt charges on their neck, as facilitators or key note speakers in their various anti-corruption campaign seminar.”

The post Niger Delta Group Condemn North Youths On Quit Order To S/E appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

