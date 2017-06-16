Niger Delta militants ignore Osinbajo’s warning, orders Northerners to leave

A coalition of Niger Delta militants has insisted that Northerners living in the region should leave, despite Acting President Yemi Osinbajo’s warning against hate speeches and threats. In a statement released on Thursday, the militant groups lamented that none of the leaders of the northern groups that issued the quit notice to the people of […]

Niger Delta militants ignore Osinbajo's warning, orders Northerners to leave

