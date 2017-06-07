Niger Governor appoints 19 new permanent secretaries, vows to fire lazy ones

Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, on Wednesday charged the newly appointed Permanent Secretaries to shun partisan politics and be ready to help him achieve promises made to the electorate. He urged them to be committed to their responsibilities and shun mediocrity stressing that his government will not condone any act of indolence. Bello said […]

