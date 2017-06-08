Niger Govt. to ban trucks plying state-owned roads

The Niger Government says it will ban heavy duty trucks from plying major state-owned roads in order prolong their lifespan.

Mr Jonathan Vatsa, the state Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, said this at a news conference at Government House, Minna, on Thursday.

Vatsa said that the government was spending huge sums of money to maintain the roads.

However, he did not say when the policy would become effective.

“We are going to block our own roads because we are spending a lot of money maintaining them.

“Right now, we are meeting with the Etsu Nupe, trailer and tanker drivers’ unions and other stakeholders to inform them of the new development.’’

The commissioner said that the measure would not be extended to federal roads in the state.

recalls that a bridge at Kata-Eregi village in Katcha Local Government Area of the state collapsed recently.

The incident was attributed to pressure from heavy duty trucks travelling to other states

The post Niger Govt. to ban trucks plying state-owned roads appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

