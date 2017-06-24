Niger PDP Chairman Gets Bail

Justice Aliyu Maiyaki of a Minna high court on Friday released on bail the Niger state chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP Alhaji Tanko Beji. Beji had been in prison custody since last Monday where he was sent to by the court after being in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC Abuja for nine days. Beji had been arraigned before the court along with the former governor of Niger state Dr. Muazu Babangida Aliyu and ex- chief of staff to the former governor Alhaji Umar Mohammed Nasko. Ruling on the application for bail filed on behalf of Tanko Beji by his counsel Mr. Olajide Ayodele SAN last Monday, justice Aliyu Maiyaki released the accused person in the sum of N150m and two sureties in like sum. Maiyaki also said that the two sureties should be resident within the jurisdiction of the court and must possess landed property worth N200m. In addition the judge directed that the certificate of Occupancy of the landed should be deposited with the registrar of the court for the duration of the case.

