Nigeria 0 VS 2 South Africa: Stuart Baxter Delighted, Gernot Rohr Laments

Bafana Bafana national team coach, Stuart Baxter, says beating Nigeria in an African Nations qualifier is very interesting.

Baxter made the assertion at Uyo on Saturday after his team beat the Super Eagles 2-0 at the Godswill Akpabio stadium.

The South African coach said “We opened up the game in the first half but unfortunately we did not score. Beating Nigeria is very interesting.“Nigeria is a very good side but my boys prevented them from scoring. We are trying to develop our boys and expose them,’’ he said.

South African striker, Tokelo Rantie scored in the 56th minute while Percy Tau who replaced Rantie, scored the second goal for his side in the 83rd minute.

Saturday’s defeat by South Africa was the first loss of Gernot Rohr as Super Eagles Head coach.

Rohr said after the match that his boys played well in the first half but were overpowered by the experience of the South Africans in the second half.

According to him, We had difficulties in finishing the match because we made so many efforts in the first half while some of our players were tired in the second half.

“We tried to open the wings and bring power to the team but unfortunately it did not yield fruits.

“I have trust in these boys because they played well in the first half but they could not score. We win and lose together.

“I think the next game with Cameroon will be very interesting. It will be better, much, much better,” he said.