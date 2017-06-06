NIGERIA 7 – 1 SOUTH AFRICA: Eagles Dominate As Bafana Seek First Competitive Match Win In 2019 AFCON Qualifier

Nigeria will host South Africa on matchday-one of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in Uyo on Saturday, June 10, 2019.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria‎ are in Group E, along with Libya, Seychelles and South Africa in the qualifiers for the 32nd Africa Cup of Nations to be staged in Cameroun in 2019.

Ahead of the game, Completesportsnigeria.com's JAMES AGBEREBI takes a look at how the Super Eagles and Bafana Bafana have fared in previous encounters. The Eagles have won seven of their 12 matches in all competitions. Bafana Bafana have won one, while four matches ended in draws.

NIGERIA 4-0 SOUTH AFRICA (1994 World Cup Qualifier, 1st leg, 1st Round, Group D: 1992)

Nigeria's first ever meeting with South Africa was in 1992 during the qualifiers for the 1994 FIFA World Cup in the United States of America.

Drawn in Group D, Nigeria were actually supposed to meet Sao Tome and Principe, Libya and Congo Brazzaville. But South Africa replaced Sao Tome who withdrew from the qualifiers, while Libya also pulled out.

And on matchday one of the qualifiers, Nigeria hosted South Africa at the National Stadium in Lagos and thrashed them 4-0, thanks to goals from Richard Owobokiri, Samson Siasia and the late Rashidi Yekini (brace).

SOUTH AFRICA 0-0 NIGERIA (1994 World Cup Qualifier, 2nd leg, 1st Round, Group D: 1993)

In the reverse fixture at Soccer City Stadium in Johannesburg, Nigeria forced South Africa to a 0-0 draw.

Rashidi Yekini scored a goal which was controversially ruled out for offside.

Nigeria went on to qualify for the USA 1994 FIFA World Cup after finishing top in a group that also had Cote d'Ivoire and Algeria in the final round of the qualifiers.

NIGERIA 2-0 SOUTH AFRICA (AFCON 2000: Semi-final)

Seven years passed before Nigeria and South Africa met again and this time in the semi-final of the Africa Cup of Nations co-hosted by Ghana and Nigeria.

Two quick first half goals from Tijani Babangida, secured a 2-0 win for Nigeria and passage into the final.

Unfortunately, Nigeria lost 4-3 to Cameroon on penalties in the final after regulation time ended 2-2.

NIGERIA 4-0 SOUTH AFRICA (AFCON 2004: Group Stage)

Nigeria and South Africa crossed paths again at the Africa Cup of Nations, this time in the group stage of the 2004 edition in Tunisia.

After losing 1-0 to Morocco in their first group game, Nigeria needed to beat South Africa in their second game to stand a chance of making it to the quarter-finals.

Just like in their first ever meeting in 1992, Nigeria triumphed 4-0 with the goals coming from Joseph Yobo, Austin Okocha and a brace from Osaze Odemwingie.

SOUTH AFRICA 2-1 NIGERIA (Mandela Challenge, friendly match: 2004)

South Africa recorded their first ever win against Nigeria in the 2004 Mandela Challenge.

Played at Ellis Park in Johannesburg, South Africa won 2-1 with Ayo Makinwa scoring Nigeria's goal.

Other players who featured for Nigeria include Taye Taiwo, Obafemi Martins, Blessing Kaku and Seyi Olofinjana.

NIGERIA 2-0 SOUTH AFRICA (2010 World Cup Qualifier, 1st Leg, Round 2, Group D: 2008)

Despite being the hosts of the 2010 FIFA World Cup, South Africa took part in the qualifiers. But the Bafana Bafana's involvement in the qualifiers was as a result of it being the qualification for the 2010 AFCON in Angola.

Nigeria hosted South Africa at the Abuja National Stadium on matchday one of the qualifiers and defeated them 2-0.

Ikechukwu Uche and Obinna Nwaneri were the scorers for Nigeria.

SOUTH AFRICA 0-1 NIGERIA (2010 World Cup Qualifier, 2st Leg, Round 2, Group D: 2008)

South Africa hosted Nigeria in the return leg of the qualifiers which was actually a formality game as Nigeria had already qualified for the final stage.

Despite dominating a larger part of the game, Nigeria emerged 1-0 victors thanks to Ikechukwu Uche's goal.

South Africa failed to qualify for the 2010 AFCON, while Nigeria picked both the tickets for the 2010 AFCON and the 2010 World Cup.

SOUTH AFRICA 0-2 NIGERIA (Mandela Challenge, friendly match: 2013)

After winning the 2013 AFCON, Nigeria were guests of South Africa for the Mandela Challenge a few months later.

It was the second time Nigeria will face South Africa in the Mandela Challenge after their first meeting in 2004.

Following a goalless first half, Nigeria went on to win the game 2-0 courtesy a brace from Uche Nwofor.

SOUTH AFRICA 1-3 NIGERIA (2014 CHAN: Group Stage)

The late Stephen Keshi was in charge as Nigeria made her debut at the CHAN hosted by South Africa in 2014.

Nigeria lost 2-1 to Mali in their first group game before beating Mozambique 4-2 in their second game.

Against hosts South Africa in their last group game, Nigeria needed to win to progress into the quarter-finals.

Inside the Cape Town Stadium, Nigeria won 3-1 with goals coming off the boots of Ejike Uzoenyi and Ifeanyi Ede.

South Africa's goal scored by Bernard Parker was the first time they will score against Nigeria in a competitive game.

SOUTH AFRICA 0-0 NIGERIA (2015 AFCON Qualifier, Group A, 1st Leg: 2014)

Nigeria were drawn in Group A with South Africa, Sudan and Congo Brazzaville in the race for the 2015 AFCON in Equatorial Guinea.

Both teams met on matchday two of the qualifiers with the game ending 0-0.

The draw meant Nigeria secured their first point in the group after they lost 3-2 to Congo Brazzaville on matchday one, while South Africa had four points.

NIGERIA 2-2 SOUTH AFRICA (2015 AFCON Qualifier, Group A, 2nd Leg: 2014)

After beating Congo Brazzaville 2-0 away in the penultimate game of the qualifiers, Nigeria needed to beat South Africa in Uyo to qualify for the 2015 AFCON.

But the Super Eagles were held to a surprise 2-2 draw by South Africa who had already finished top of the group.

South Africa raced to a 2-0 lead before Sone Aluko scored two late goals to end the game 2-2.

SOUTH AFRICA 1-1 NIGERIA (International friendly: 2015)

As part of their preparation for the 2015 AFCON, South Africa hosted Nigeria in an international friendly game.

The Bafana Bafana dominated the game but it was Nigeria who took the lead through Ahmed Musa.

But with a few minutes left on the time, South Africa fought back to draw level.

