Nigeria: After 11 Weeks Detention, Kemi Omololu-Olunloyo Regains Freedom – AllAfrica.com
|
Information Nigeria
|
Nigeria: After 11 Weeks Detention, Kemi Omololu-Olunloyo Regains Freedom
AllAfrica.com
About 11 weeks after her detention, Kemi Omololu-Olunloyo was released on Monday from Port Harcourt prison where she was remanded in a defamation case, her lawyer told PREMIUM TIMES. A prison official also confirmed to this newspaper that she …
