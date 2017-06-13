Nigeria anti-corruption agency investigates parliament leader

Nigeria’s anti-corruption agency is investigating the speaker of the lower chamber of parliament, according to a document seen by Reuters on Monday, part of a campaign against graft being waged by President Muhammadu Buhari’s government. Yakubu Dogara, the speaker of the House of Representatives, is under investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission over…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Nigeria anti-corruption agency investigates parliament leader appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

