Nigeria anti-corruption agency investigates parliament leader

Posted on Jun 13, 2017

Nigeria’s anti-corruption agency is investigating the speaker of the lower chamber of parliament, according to a document seen by Reuters on Monday, part of a campaign against graft being waged by President Muhammadu Buhari’s government. Yakubu Dogara, the speaker of the House of Representatives, is under investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission over…

