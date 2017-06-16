Nigeria apologises to Saudi Arabia over Ramadan dates – BBC News
|
BBC News
|
Nigeria apologises to Saudi Arabia over Ramadan dates
BBC News
Nigeria has apologised to Saudi Arabia after 200 tonnes of dates the kingdom sent as a Ramadan gift were found on sale in local markets. Dates are traditionally the first things Muslims eat when they break the Ramadan fast each evening. The dates were …
Nigeria Apologizes To Saudi Arabia For Sale Of Ramadan Dates Meant As Gifts
World Nigerian Govt Apologises To Saudi Arabia Over Sale Of Ramadan Dates
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!