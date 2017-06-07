Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria: Banking Stocks Surge to New Highs On Economic Recovery Hopes – AllAfrica.com

Posted on Jun 7, 2017 in Business


Vanguard

Nigeria: Banking Stocks Surge to New Highs On Economic Recovery Hopes
AllAfrica.com
Banking stocks are clearly leading on the Nigerian bourse as indicated by the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) Banking Index, which has appreciated by 39.03 per cent as at Monday, outperforming the NSE benchmark index that has so far gained 21.2 per …
