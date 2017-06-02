Nigeria beat Togo 3-0 in Nations Cup warm-up game

Nigeria’s Ahmed Musa scored twice and Kelechi Iheanacho added a third as they romped to a 3-0 win over Togo in a friendly international on Thursday.

All the goals came before the half-hour mark in the match at the Municipal Stadium in Saint Leu La Foret.

Leicester City striker Musa took his goal tally to 13 for the Super Eagles after three minutes, having been set up by Alex Iwobi who provded the same service in the 17th.

Manchester City forward Iheanacho then had an easy tap-in to make it 3-0 in the 28th.

Both countries were warming up for their Africa Nations Cup qualifiers later this month.

Nigeria host South Africa in Uyo on June 9 while Togo, who started without talismanic striker Emmanuel Adebayor on Thursday, play Algeria a day later.

