Nigeria Beats Togo 3-0 International Friendly Match FULL TIME (01/06/2017), Ahmed Musa Scores Twice

Nigeria has beat Togo 3-0 in an international friendly match with Togo today June 1st, 2017 ahead of the AFCON 2017 games.

The match was held at Stade Municipal de Saint Leu La Foret in Paris

Ahmed Musa scored the first goal at three minutes and helped the team with a second goal at 17 minutes.

Kelechi Iheanacho scored the third goal at the 27th minute

1-0

Musa finishes sweetly after

