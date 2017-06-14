Nigeria, biggest recipient of payment from Shell in 2016 – The Punch
The Punch
Nigeria, biggest recipient of payment from Shell in 2016
The Punch
Global oil giant, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, said on Tuesday that it paid $3.638bn to the Nigerian government last year for its activities in the country. Nigeria's revenue from the oil major was the highest out of the 31 countries to which Shell made …
