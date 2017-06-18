Nigeria can be net exporter of oil palm — Solidaridad – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Nigeria can be net exporter of oil palm — Solidaridad
Vanguard
AS the country continues to grapple with economic recession, an international agricultural development organisation, Solidaridad West Africa, said oil palm development can diversify the economy to generate foreign exchange. The Regional Director …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!