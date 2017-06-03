Nigeria can still attain 10000MW by 2019 – Fashola – Naija247news
Nigeria can still attain 10000MW by 2019 – Fashola
The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, says the Nigerian government's target of providing 10,000MW of electricity by 2019 is still achievable. According to a statement by the power ministry, Mr. Fashola said this while fielding …
