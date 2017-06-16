Nigeria: CBN to Hold ‘Open Market’ Operation to Check Inflation – AllAfrica.com
|
Naija247news
|
Nigeria: CBN to Hold 'Open Market' Operation to Check Inflation
AllAfrica.com
The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN on Thursday said it would hold a special Open Market Operation (OMO) operation to further check inflation in the economy as a result of pressures on the value of the Naira. The operation would involve mopping up of …
Apex Bank Mops Up N200b In Special Open Market Operation (OPO)
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!