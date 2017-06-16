Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria: CBN to Hold ‘Open Market’ Operation to Check Inflation – AllAfrica.com

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Naija247news

Nigeria: CBN to Hold 'Open Market' Operation to Check Inflation
AllAfrica.com
The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN on Thursday said it would hold a special Open Market Operation (OMO) operation to further check inflation in the economy as a result of pressures on the value of the Naira. The operation would involve mopping up of
Apex Bank Mops Up N200b In Special Open Market Operation (OPO)NTA News

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.