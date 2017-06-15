Nigeria cenbank says investor FX trading hit $2.2 bln in six weeks -spokesman – Reuters
Nigeria cenbank says investor FX trading hit $2.2 bln in six weeks -spokesman
Reuters
LAGOS, June 15 Investors have traded $2.2 billion at a new currency window introduced by Nigeria's central bank six weeks ago to allow them to deal on the naira at market-determined rates, the bank's spokesman Isaac Okorafor told Reuters on Thursday.
