Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria doesn’t need rice importation, says Gov Abubakar

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in News | 0 comments

SEQUEL to the recent protest against the resumption of importation of rice by members of the Rice Farmers Association in Bauchi State, Governor Mohammed Abubakar, on Sunday, undertook assessment visits to some major rice farmlands under the Anchor Borrowers Programme and assured of government’s commitment and continuous support to the successes of the programme. Governor […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.