Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria Earns $592.34 Billion From Oil, Gas in 15 Years – AllAfrica.com

Posted on Jun 7, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Guardian

Nigeria Earns $592.34 Billion From Oil, Gas in 15 Years
AllAfrica.com
The Federal Government earned about $592.34 billion from the oil and gas sector from 1999 to 2014, according to the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI). The Executive Secretary of NEITI, Waziri Adio, made the disclosure in
Oil and Gas Sector Audit Reports Implementation Still Weak, Says NEITITHISDAY Newspapers

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.