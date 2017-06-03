Nigeria Ekundayo to fight for vacant WBO Intercontinental title

Nigeria’s Larry Ekundayo is scheduled to fight against UK’s Gary Corcoran for the World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Intercontinental Welterweight title on July 8. One of the World’s leading boxing promoters, Frank Warren, has announced that the Nigerian boxer, Larry “The Natural” would engage his opponent at the Copper box Arena in London. The undefeated Ekundayo and former African boxing champion with a 12-0 record would be up against Corcoran with a career fight of 16-1.

