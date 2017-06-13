Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria Elected Into ILO Governing Body – AllAfrica.com

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

Nigeria Elected Into ILO Governing Body
AllAfrica.com
Geneva — A decade after Nigeria was last elected into the Governing Body of the International Labour Organisation (ILO), Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) President, Ayuba Wabba was yesterday elected into the body for the next three year. Former NLC …
Uganda elected to the International Labour Organisation governing bodyIndependent
Wabba, Oshinowo elected into ILO BoardThe Nation Newspaper
Saudi Arabia wins ILO governing body seatGulf Digital News
Azerbaijan Business Center –Guardian (blog) –Vanguard –MENAFN.COM
all 9 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.