Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria Gear-up Efforts To Access $500m Green Climate Fund – Leadership Newspapers

Posted on Jun 10, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


WUWF

Nigeria Gear-up Efforts To Access $500m Green Climate Fund
Leadership Newspapers
The Department of Climate Change (DCC), Federal Ministry of Environment, and the United Nations Development Programmes (UNDP) convened a two-day conference educating stakeholders on government's intended areas of funding via the Green …
A Little-Known Climate Fund Is Suddenly In The SpotlightWUWF

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.