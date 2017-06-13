Nigeria generates N204.77 billion from VAT in 2017 first quarter – NBS – Premium Times
Nigeria generates N204.77 billion from VAT in 2017 first quarter – NBS
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says Nigeria generated N204.77 billion as Value Added Tax in the first quarter of 2017. VAT is a consumption tax that is placed on a product whenever value is added at a stage of production and at final sale. The …
