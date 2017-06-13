Nigeria: Govt Kicks Against Senate’s Moves to Create 2 Agencies – AllAfrica.com
|
The Punch
|
Nigeria: Govt Kicks Against Senate's Moves to Create 2 Agencies
AllAfrica.com
Abuja — The Federal Government, yesterday, kicked against moves by the Senate to create two new agencies with functions already being performed by existing establishments and rejected the bills making provisions for them. The rejection of the bill by …
Governors' removal during state of emergency unlawful –Saraki
Saraki : Senate President says govs' removal during state of emergency unlawful
Senate moves to facilitate litigation process
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!