Nigeria: Hajj 2017 – Tour Operator Offers Cheaper Hajj Package to Nigerian Pilgrims – AllAfrica.com

Nigeria: Hajj 2017 – Tour Operator Offers Cheaper Hajj Package to Nigerian Pilgrims
The Punch
Nigeria: Hajj 2017 – Tour Operator Offers Cheaper Hajj Package to Nigerian Pilgrims
A tour operator has offered Nigerian Muslims a cheaper package for the 2017 Hajj, with fares lower than what the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, NAHCON, has approved for state pilgrim Boards. The commission had announced fares for many states at …
Stopping The Attempt To Stop Hajj 2017 (5)
FG sends medical officials to monitor pilgrims
Hajj 2017: FG to deploy health surveillance officers
