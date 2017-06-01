Nigeria: Herdsmen Attacks, Another Boko Haram – Senate – AllAfrica.com
|
Guardian
|
Nigeria: Herdsmen Attacks, Another Boko Haram – Senate
AllAfrica.com
Abuja — THE Senate, yesterday, highlighted the need to deal decisively with herdsmen attacks across the country, describing the phenomenon as another form of Boko Haram. The Upper legislative chamber, which noted that the modus operandi of the …
Killer herdsmen are turning into another Boko Haram – Senators
Fulani Herdsmen gradually becoming another Boko Haram
Senate seeks prosecution of herdsmen over rape, killings in Edo
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!