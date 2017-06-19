Nigeria Immigration recruitment: 1,112 spaces available – Minister

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Jun 19, 2017

Minister of Interior, Lt. Gen. Abdulrahaman Dambazzau (rtd), has said that only 1,112 applicants will be employed in the ongoing Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) recruitment. Dambazzau said this on Monday in Abuja, shortly after the presentation of the handbook on the operations of the Presidential Executive Order at the NIS headquarters. Reports say more than […]

