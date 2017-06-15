Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria Immigration Service arrests 7 girls using hijab to disguise, in Katsina en route Europe ﻿

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Seven girls using hijab to disguise themselves and evade arrest were among the 12 persons intercepted by the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) in Katsina on their way to Europe, DailyTrust reports. This brings the total number of persons apprehended by the NIS to 40 in the last four months as they tried to cross various …

The post Nigeria Immigration Service arrests 7 girls using hijab to disguise, in Katsina en route Europe ﻿ appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.