Senate passed 96 bills, 72 petitions from 2015 – 2017, says Saraki – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Jun 9, 2017


President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, said the 8th Senate passed 96 Bills and 72 petitions from its inauguration in 2015 to June, 2017. He made this known at a special session to mark the second anniversary of the 8th Senate in Abuja on Friday.
