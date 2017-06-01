Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria Introduces New Laws To Limit Tobacco Usage

In celebration of the World No Tobacco Day, Nigeria’s Health Minister, Isaac Adewole, has revealed that nine regulations in the Nigeria Tobacco Control Act that would be implemented by the federal government. The National Tobacco Control Act was signed into law in 2015 by former President Goodluck Jonathan. He made the announcement in corroboration with…

