Nigeria is moving towards what led to collapse of first republic – Akin Mabogunje

The first African President of the International Geographical Union, Professor Akin Mabogunje, has declared that the present political situation in the country occasioned by the agitations from various quarters for restructuring or secession is no doubt a resemblance of what led to the first military coup on January 15th, 1966. Mabogunje who was the first […]

Nigeria is moving towards what led to collapse of first republic – Akin Mabogunje

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

