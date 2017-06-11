Nigeria is Now on Twitter!

Nigeria now has a twitter account! The account’s bio states, “Discover Africa’s most populous country, and largest economy,” began tweeting last Friday. Although, it joined the social networking platform in June, 2016. The account says it intends to “showcase Nigeria’s culture and context; voices, views and visions; and sights, sounds and spaces.” The Twitter accounts […]

