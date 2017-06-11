Nigeria is Now on Twitter!

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Jun 11, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Nigeria now has a twitter account! The account’s bio states, “Discover Africa’s most populous country, and largest economy,” began tweeting last Friday. Although, it joined the social networking platform in June, 2016. The account says it intends to “showcase Nigeria’s culture and context; voices, views and visions; and sights, sounds and spaces.” The Twitter accounts […]

