Nigeria Karate athletes will feature at 2020 Tokyo Olympics, – Agara

Posted on Jun 20, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

NEWLY elected President Karate Federation of Nigeria, Silas Agara said aggressive machineries are in place to ensure that Nigeria features at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Agara emerged president after the incumbent Chief Donatus Ejidike stepped down for him at the Abuja National Stadium . The deputy governor of Nasarawa noted that his board members will […]

