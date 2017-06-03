Nigeria loses 21 telecoms operators in 10 years – Guardian (blog)
|
Guardian (blog)
|
Nigeria loses 21 telecoms operators in 10 years
Guardian (blog)
The Chairman of the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), Gbenga Adebayo yesterday revealed that about 21 telecommunications operators have gone into extinction in the country in the last 10 years. He cautioned that …
