Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria may profit as Qatar, other Arab gulf states spat – Daily Trust

Posted on Jun 11, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Daily Trust

Nigeria may profit as Qatar, other Arab gulf states spat
Daily Trust
Global oil and gas markets have been plunged into uncertainty since Monday after Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain and Egypt cut diplomatic and economic ties with Qatar, the world's biggest supplier of liquefied natural gas (LNG).
Qatar Petroleum says production not impacted by Gulf crisisMinneapolis Star Tribune
QP, subsidiaries mobilise resources, activate business continuity plansGulf Times
Qatar crisis: Lanka unlikely to be affected muchThe Sunday Times Sri Lanka
AppsforPCdaily –Aljazeera.com
all 12 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.