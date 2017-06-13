Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria Military Defense Headquarters sets up committee investigate Naval, Police clash

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Military Defence Headquarters has setup a committee to investigate the recent clash between personnel of the Nigerian Navy and Police in Calabar, Cross River State. The incident occurred on  May 30 which led to loss of lives and destruction of properties. According to reports, Naval personnel attacked and killed at least three police officers …

