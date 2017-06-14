Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria Moves To Stop Evasion Of Taxes By Major Companies

Nigeria Moves To Stop Evasion Of Taxes By Major Companies
Nigeria Today
The Federal Government of Nigerian on Wednesday announced that plans are underway to stop major companies from evading tax. To achieve this, the Federal Executive Council granted permission to the Ministry of Finance to sign a multilateral convention …
